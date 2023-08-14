(Courtesy WVU) A child diagnosed with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome is consoled by her mother October 30, 2018. Photo Greg Ellis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Five Rural Communities Opioid Response programs are receiving new support to help fight Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) in West Virginia.

“NAS is a group of conditions that can occur when newborns withdraw from certain substances, including opioids, that they were exposed to before birth,” according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

The programs receiving funding, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, help against NAS by “improving systems of care, family support, and social determinants of health,” the release said.

“Funding like this is so important when it comes to helping West Virginia’s most vulnerable children receive the health care they need and continue our efforts to fight the opioid epidemic,” Senator Capito said in the release.

Funding will be allocated as such:

$500,000 for West Virginia University (Morgantown, W.Va.)

$500,000 for Community Care of West Virginia, Inc. (Rock Cave, W.Va.)

$500,000 for Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. (Princeton, W.Va.)

$499,498 for WV Perinatal Partnership, Inc. (Charleston, W.Va.)