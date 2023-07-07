CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Health Access Free and Charitable Clinic has received a substantial grant to help uninsured and underinsured residents of Doddridge County receive dental services.

The grant was given on behalf of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Doddridge County Community Foundation amounting to a total of $20,000 to help fund Health Access’ “Better Mouth for Better Help” program.

Health Access Free and Charitable Clinic offers dental and medical services to residents of Harrison and Doddridge counties that do not have insurance or are underinsured. The money for the “Better Mouth for Better Help” program will go towards preventive and restorative services as well as preventive products for patients to use at home.

Although the grant is aimed to service Doddridge County residents, Health Access Free and Charitable Clinic can still assist Harrison County residents. With approximately 10% of Doddridge residents being uninsured, staff at Health Access hope to spread the word about how this grant can help the community.

12 News spoke with Health Access’ Dental Coordinator, Vanessa Bowles, on the importance of maintaining dental hygiene.

“The state of West Virginia has the highest population of people that are without teeth, we want to prevent that. We need our teeth for overall health, just to get nutrients into our body, plus oral health also contributes to heart disease, it contributes to people who are diabetic and have immunocompromised systems, so providing dental heath will help their overall health.” said Bowels.

Executive Director of Health Access, Joshua Brown, also provided insight on the local outlook of dental hygiene.

“West Virginians are notorious for being hard workers, and oftentimes, we put off our oral and dental healthcare needs until it impedes our work. So, the goal of the ‘Better Mouth for Better Health’ program is to get those residents into the clinic, into a dental chair to address their preventative needs before it results in them getting a full mouth extraction or having more severe outcomes,” said Brown.

The clinic focuses on creating a welcoming environment for all those in need. Bowles stated, “if you know somebody who doesn’t have dental insurance who has dental needs, please send them our way. We try to help everyone that we can. We know that there are financial barriers in this area, and we’d like to provide help for everyone, no discrimination.”

Health Access Free and Charitable Clinic is located at 489 Washington Avenue in Clarksburg and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. To learn more about what Health Access can help you with, call the phone number 304-622-2708.