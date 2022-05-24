WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $5,416,868 will be used to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.

The funding will come from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which was included in the CARES Act and other COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for West Virginia’s healthcare providers and workers to be prepared for any emergency that tests our state. Our healthcare professionals continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and I’m pleased these nine providers are receiving support to continue their critical work through the Provider Relief Fund,” said Senator Manchin.

“We will forever be grateful for the brave and courageous service of our medical professionals in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. One way we can support them is by making sure that our hospitals and health centers have the resources needed to help cover lost revenue and increased expenses during the pandemic. I’m glad to announce funding that will help do just that, and I will continue to help deliver the resources they need to operate efficiently and effectively,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below: