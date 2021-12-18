Nursing job fair held at Lewis A. Johnson VA medical center

There was a welcome desk at the nursing job fair. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An open nursing job fair was held at the Lewis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg on Dec. 18.

Open interviews were held with HR coordinators and managers on site.

Vacancies in the facility included medical surgery, long term care, ICU and ED. The facility sought out registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants.

“Its important to have very highly qualified and skilled nurses here at the VA in Clarksburg to care for our nations veterans. It’s a very rewarding career and job to come in everyday and know that you go home and have cared for them. There is a very high demand to take care of our nations veterans, they sacrificed for us and we need to give back to them,” said Ashton Carder, RN Nurse Recruiter at Lewis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

To apply at the VA Medical Center, applicants can email their resume with three references to the nursing recruiter at ashton.carder@va.gov.

Another job fair is being planned for sometime after January 2022.