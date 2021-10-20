Office of Medical Cannabis to host sign up event in Parkersburg

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, shows marijuana buds being sorted into a prescription jar at Compassionate Care Foundation’s medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Voters in four states could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, setting the stage for a watershed year for the industry that could snowball into neighboring states as well as reshape policy on Capitol Hill. The Nov. 3, 2020, contests will take place in markedly different regions of the country, New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana and approval of the proposals would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation’s deep political divide. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will be hosting a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients in Parkersburg.

The sign up will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Municipal Building, 1 Government Square.

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

Completed patient certification form

Driver’s license or state ID

Proof of WV residency, such as a utility bill

$50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis (medical records, a letter from a doctor or office visit summaries)

Valid photo ID

Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration

Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide one of the following items:

Their most recent W-2, paystubs within the last 30 days

Proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

To date, OMC has received 3,862 patient applications for medical cannabis. Previous sign up events have been held at other locations across West Virginia, including Morgantown.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Just because you register does not mean you are guaranteed medical cannabis products immediately.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms:

pill

oil

topical forms including gels, creams or ointments

a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization

dry leaf or plant form

tincture

liquid

dermal patch.

In addition to the Parkersburg event, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.