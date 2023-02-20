MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction Monday warned that there have been 18 overdoses in the past 24 hours in an Ohio county, and the bad batch is expected to make its way into West Virginia in the coming days.

The rash of overdoses happened in Franklin County, Ohio, which is where Columbus is. Marion County QRT said that the same spike could hit the Parkersburg and Wheeling areas within the next two days and that within two to three days, it could hit Morgantown.

Overdose spike alerts are triggered when an area experiences a higher amount of overdoses than normal.

Marion County QRT has NARCAN and test strips available for those who call its connection line at 304-278-4025.