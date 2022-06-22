KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — In April, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood received a new Genius 3D Mammography Exam to help detect breast cancer.



The 3D Mammography Exam allows for more detailed information for radiologists to read compared to the 2D version.

Moving from 2D to 3D is becoming much more of the industry-standard according to Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Carrie Maxwell.

“3D has become very, very much used since I think May of 2021,” Maxwell said. “It’s like nationwide, 70% of the mammograms are 3D now. It’s just providing that much more detailed information resulting in less callbacks for the patients.”

Mammography room at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital (WBOY image).



Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital employees are excited to gain this piece of equipment.

“It’s really wonderful. Especially for us up here in kingwood, being a small community,” Maxwell said. “It provides with patients having that quality care close to home. They don’t have to travel to Morgantown to get that.”



The American Cancer Society recommends that women over the age of 40 get a screening mammogram every year.