MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bat that tested positive for rabies was found in a Monongalia County home this week, the county health department announced on its official Facebook page.

This comes after multiple people were exposed to rabies in Morgantown last month due to a feral cat colony near Distributor Drive off of Green Bag Road.

The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) said during last week’s incident—the location of which it did not specify—a family woke up to find a bat in their home, then the bat was killed and it tested positive for rabies. This type of situation could lead to rabies exposure while sleeping.

If you wake up with a bat in your home, the MCHD says it’s best to get the bat tested, if possible; if the bat tests negative for rabies, no further action is needed, if it tests positive, you’ll need to go to the emergency room for possible rabies exposure. If the bat is not available for testing, the MCHD says to consult a physician. Report bats that have entered your home to the MCHD at 304-598-5131.

If your pet has an encounter with a wild animal that is not severe enough to call 911, the MCHD says to call the MECCA non-emergency number, 304-599-6382.

Anyone who sees an animal displaying signs of rabies is advised by the MCHD to call 911 immediately.

The United States Department of Agriculture and the MCHD were scheduled to deploy yearly wildlife rabies vaccines between Aug. 22 and Aug. 30 as of July.