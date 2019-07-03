Randolph County schools adding edible landscaping features

ELKINS, W.Va. – West Virginia University Extension agents are working with Randolph County schools to encourage healthy eating from a young age.

Schools like Jennings Randolph Elementary in Elkins are adding edible landscaping; that’s things like these apple trees planted in front of the building.

Teachers and agents said the landscaping will provide both healthy foods and lessons in nutrition, among other topics.

“Having an opportunity to build relationship with them and the school as well will have people to take care of it, and the kids can be a part of that for not only nutritional value but for science, math and all different educational activities,” said Youth Health Educator Tracey Valach, who works with the Extension’s Family Nutrition Program.

“So much of the things we do as an adult we learned as a kid. So instead of getting to adulthood and trying to change the poor habits that we have, our goal is that children develop good habits as children, and then they already have them when they’re adults,” said Hannah Fincham, family and community development extension agent in Randolph County.

Other schools in the county are planting berry bushes and other fruits and vegetables as well.