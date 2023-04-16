CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Red Cross, Central Appalachia Region, is giving special thanks to the volunteers that help support others for National Volunteer Week.

According to the release, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers across the country are in service to their communities.

“Last year, Allegheny Highlands Chapter Red Cross volunteers assisted nearly 140 families affected by disaster providing food, shelter, comfort, and hope. They trained more than 5,000 people in lifesaving skills and provided 500 services to military members, veterans, and their families,” the release said.

Many Red Cross volunteer positions are still available and offering free training as it expands its operations, including:

Disaster Action Team Member: As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, provide assistance in the face of unexpected emergencies, from home fires to storms.

As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, provide assistance in the face of unexpected emergencies, from home fires to storms. Shelter Services : Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided.

Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided. Disaster Health Services: These volunteers use their skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering can register for a virtual volunteer information session, which will be held on April 18 from 3-4:30 p.m.