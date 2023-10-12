MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Red Cross is offering incentives for donors to help replenish blood supplies during a month-long shortage.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 21, everyone who donated blood through the American Red Cross will receive a $10 e-gift card to a restaurant of their choice. Additionally, all donors from Oct. 21 to Nov. 9 will be automatically entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards, according to a press release.

One $5,000 winner will be drawn each week of the promotional period.

In order to reach the needed supply, the Red Cross says that 10,000 additional blood donations must be made each week over the next month.

Those who are interested in donating and getting the free lunch gift card can make an appointment at the Red Cross’ website. According to the website’s search feature, during the promotional period from Oct. 21 to Nov. 9, there are several local donation options in Morgantown.