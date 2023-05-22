MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the American Red Cross is asking people to give blood at a time when fewer donations are happening, and is even offering incentives like drawings and gift cards.

To schedule a donation time, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on a Alexa Echo device. The Red Cross are particularly in need of Type O blood donors.

Those who keep their appointments can expect the following rewards:

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. (Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fanatics)

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. (Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fanatics)

Those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package. (Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/June)

Donors must have two forms of identification to check-in, among other requirements related to age and weight.

Those interested can also volunteer for Red Cross blood drives, helping to greet, check in and thank blood donors as a blood donor ambassador. To learn more and apply visit the Red Cross website.