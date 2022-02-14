MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Valentine’s Day is about cherishing the people that hold a special place in your hearts, but are you making the most of your literal heart?

In addition to Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 is National Donor Day, and WVU Medicine is encouraging people to sign up to become organ donors and share the love this Saint Valentine’s Day.

According to WVU Medicine, more than 115,000 U.S. residents are awaiting a life-saving organ transplant, and more than 500 of them are West Virginians. Each registered donor can save up to eight lives and improve 75 more.

“Our state has one of the highest rates of kidney failure in the country. Advanced heart and kidney disease are among the leading causes of death for West Virginians. We believe this needs to change. Nobody should die waiting for an organ transplant,” Michael Shullo, WVU Medicine associate vice president for transplant services, said. “The more people who register to be donors, the more lives we can save. Organ donors are heroes and these days, we need more heroes. Be a hero; register to be an organ donor.”

The WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance, Donate Life West Virginia and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education are all partnering to encourage people to become organ donors.

According to Donate Life West Virginia, National Donor Day is a time to focus on all types of donation. If you become an organ donor, more than just your heart can be used to save lives; organs, eyes, tissue, blood, platelets and marrow can all make a huge difference to someone in need of a donation.

Register to be an organ donor through WVU Medicine here.