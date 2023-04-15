CLEVELAND, Ohio — A report from the World Heart Federation has stated that no amount of alcohol is safe to consume for heart health.

“We know from lots of studies that alcohol does raise blood pressure, a little bit, not a lot, but you increase blood pressure even a little bit, it increases the risk of stroke. And so, the idea that maybe a drink or two a day is good, probably is wrong,” Steven Nissen, MD, cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic, said.

Alcohol has been linked to a variety of diseases and cancer, and according to the World Heart Federation, alcohol was responsible for 4.3% of all deaths globally in 2019.

“I do think we need to communicate clearly to the public that alcohol is not beneficial, that a little bit of alcohol is probably not harmful, but don’t expect benefits,” Nissen said.

Anyone who believes they are or knows someone who is struggling with alcohol consumption should ask for help.