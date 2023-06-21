CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We all get stressed from time to time, but a recent study says that West Virginians get more stressed than everyone else in the country on average.

According to a study conducted by CBDfx, data from the United Health Foundation shows that West Virginia ranks the highest in the United States for combined average mental and physical distress among its residents.

The data reported that 17.5% of West Virginians suffer from “frequent mental distress” and that 15.8% of West Virginians suffer from “frequent physical distress.”

The methodology for this study used a “Stress Score” which was based on a combination of frequent mental distress and frequent physical distress and based on a scale of 0-100. West Virginia scored a 99.16 on this scale.

A spokesperson from CBDfx said, “While today there are many causes of stress, with some examples being your occupation, finances, or relationships with others, it’s important to note that there are many ways of dealing with stress as well. This makes the contrast between the least stressed and most stressed states so interesting, particularly because some of these states are in the same region of the country.”

The rankings and scores for the 10 most stressed states can be found below:

Rank State Frequent mental distress % Frequent physical distress % Stress score /100 1 West Virginia 17.5 15.8 99.16 2 Kentucky 17.4 15.2 96.98 3 Arkansas 17.8 14.2 94.94 4 Louisiana 17.6 13.2 91.21 5 Nevada 17.3 13.3 90.68 6 Oklahoma 15.9 12.7 84.85 7 South Carolina 14.7 13.2 83.06 8 Alabama 15.8 11.8 81.72 9 Michigan 15.8 11.3 80.14 10 Tennessee 16.1 10.8 79.40 Data sourced from CBDfx

South Dakota was named as the “least stressed” of any state in this study with only 9.4% of its citizens reporting frequent mental distress 7.9% of citizens reporting frequent physical distress.