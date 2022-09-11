CLEVELAND, Ohio – Just in time for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a new robotic procedure for men with prostate cancer shows promise.

Some men who develop prostate cancer require surgery to remove the prostate, which can cause prolonged urinary or functional issues. However, the early data for a new robotic procedure has shown quicker recovery and a better quality of life after surgery.

“Most recently a purpose-built robot was introduced – a new generation of robots that have one cannula, so one cut, through that comes all the instruments and camera. So only one cut in the belly of the patient to perform the surgery of removing the cancerous prostate,” explained Jihad Kaouk, MD, urologic surgical pathology specialist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Kaouk is one of the first surgeons in the country to perform this procedure. The procedure involves a single-incision robot that goes in through the bladder, making it easier to focus the surgery to just where the prostate and disease are located. The benefits of this less invasive method include the minimizing of pain, a quickening of the patient’s recovery, no need for narcotics after surgery and a possibly shorter time dealing with bladder control issues.

“This type of transvesical approach is good for patients who have a cancer that is not very aggressive, moderately aggressive, a prostate that can be large but not too large,” he said.

Cleveland Clinic has reportedly performed more than 50 cases.