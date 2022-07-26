MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has once again been named the number one hospital in West Virginia, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings. A total of nine WVU Medicine hospitals were also recognized as High Performing.

“We are thrilled to have J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recognized as the top hospital in the state. Ruby is the academic medical center of the state’s land-grant university, and this is proof that we are fulfilling our charge to provide world-class healthcare to all of the citizens of West Virginia,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System.

For the 2022-2023 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions, according to a release from WVU Medicine. Of the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

In the Specialties category, Ruby Memorial was recognized as High Performing in Cancer; Orthopaedics; Pulmonology and Lung Surgery; and Urology.

The following WVU Medicine hospitals were also recognized in the Procedures and Conditions category:

“When you look at the specialties and procedures and conditions for which our System hospitals have been recognized, you can see that the issues that most plague the people of the state and region – cancer, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, and stroke – are among them. There are a lot of people on the teams treating those conditions at our System hospitals, and we are grateful for their dedication to providing the care that our patients need close to home where they need it.”

The Best Hospitals rankings and ratings have been released annually for 33 years and are designed to help patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care.

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”



U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures, such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.