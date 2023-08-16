CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery is introducing same-day dental implants, which are available at all nine of its offices across West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.

But how does it work? For this process, the board-certified surgeons utilize digital flow to remove patients’ teeth or replace dental implants that don’t fit.

The offices’ digital teams are able to capture information on 3D technologies to design a patient’s smile completely digitally. As a result of the digital element, this process eliminates a lot of expensive lab bills for a faster, more cost-effective procedure.

It took Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery nearly a year to incorporate this digital technology into clinical practice and operation. This is partially due to a nine-month wait it had to endure to ship some of its cameras and scanners in from Switzerland.

The offices use Straumann dental implants, which are Swiss-engineered and developed in Boston. According to Dr. Jack Krajekian, these are “the highest quality implants available.”

Krajekian said that West Virginia is among the top states for patients suffering from edentulism, meaning that they don’t have any teeth. He also said that he’s used to seeing patients that have no teeth on a daily basis.

“This is truly life-changing for a lot of patients able to do this, streamlining the process utilizing state-of-the-art technology in our region,” Krajekian said.

Krajekian also said that although West Virginia may not be considered “number one” when it comes to a lot of things, “when it comes to oral surgery, we really try to make every effort to be on the forefront and pioneers in our specialty.”

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offers free consultations for this procedure, and if a candidate is a good fit, they can receive their implants in two to three visits max. The offices also have multiple finance options to make the surgery affordable for those who need it.

Patients interested in making an appointment can contact any of the nine offices across this region, or visit Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s website at mtstateoms.com.