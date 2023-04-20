MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With spring in full swing, it’s that time of year again when seasonal allergies come to irritate many people.

In fact, the CDC has reported that a quarter of Americans that are 18 years or older suffer from seasonal allergies every year. If you’re one of those people affected, we will give you some of those causes, symptoms and remedies according to CVS Pharmacy Manager Rachel Dandrea.

Most of the causes Dandrea gave were connected to environmental and seasonal triggers like pollen, flowers blooming, fresh-cut grass, animal fur and more. West Virginia, and most of the eastern half of the United States, is currently seeing high allergy levels and pollen count forecasts.

Some symptoms of seasonal allergies:

Runny nose

Itchy or irritated eyes

Sneezing

Post nasal drip cough

According to Dandrea, those are the most common symptoms. When it comes to treating seasonal allergies, Dandrea recommended that you see your local pharmacist to help remedy those problems.

Common allergy medication:

Dandrea also mentioned that it is a case-by-case basis to treat seasonal allergies and that allergy medication may not be a “one-size fits all” treatment.

“For the most part, all of these allergy medications can help target allergies themselves, but really depending on what your main complaint is kind of how you’re going to want to approach it,” Dandrea said.