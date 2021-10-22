Senator Manchin encourages West Virginians to engage with the Medicare Open Enrollment period

In this Aug. 5, 2021 photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., prepares to chair a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as lawmakers work to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan bill, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginians were encouraged today to enroll in Medicare health and prescription drug plans during the Medicare Open Enrollment period by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

During the Open Enrollment period, which runs between Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, West Virginian citizens will be able to review their coverage options and make changes to their healthcare or prescription drug plans.

“Many West Virginia seniors rely on Medicare for quality, affordable healthcare and prescription drug coverage. During the Medicare Open Enrollment period, West Virginians should take the time to review their healthcare and prescription drug plans since benefits and costs can change each year. I encourage every eligible West Virginian to visit Medicare.gov to compare coverage options and find a plan that works for you before the December 7th deadline,” said Senator Manchin.

Any coverage changes will take effect on January 1, 2021. Those interested in these services can visit Medicare.gov to compare plan costs and coverage. For assistance, call 1-800-633-4227.