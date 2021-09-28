Senators Capito and Manchin announce $15 Million for mental health and substance abuse services

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced that $15,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be used to support substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery.

The funding was made available through the Centers for Mental Health Services.

“With the rise in opioid overdose deaths and substance abuse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our country and state is facing an unprecedented level of challenging circumstances,” Senator Capito said. “That’s why grants like these play a crucial role in providing the support our recovery centers need, ensuring they have available resources to help pull West Virginians out of the grip of addiction.”

Individual awards listed below:

· $5,000,000 – Seneca Health Services, Inc. (Summersville):CONNECT Project

· $5,000,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. (Princeton):COVID Support in Rural Appalachia (CSIRA)

· $5,000,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Huntington): Community Mental Health Centers Initiative

“West Virginia communities continue to fight the drug epidemic in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic as both crises ravage our state. I am pleased HHS is investing in three organizations to support West Virginians battling substance use and mental health crises by improving crisis care services including telehealth, which are vital in rural communities where access to care is limited due to the pandemic,” Senator Manchin said.