Senators Manchin and Capito announce funds for children’s mental health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced that $95,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would go to the Mountain State Parents Children and Adolescent Network.

“This past year has highlighted both the mental health and substance abuse challenges Americans of all ages continue to face,” Senator Capito said. “Our children and young adults are especially susceptible, and it’s important we get through to them about these issues at an early age, which is what this funding intends to do.”

The network works to support West Virginia children struggling with mental health and substance use disorder.

“Every child deserves to be loved and cared for. Children struggling with their mental health are no different. The Mountain State Parents Children and Adolescent Network supports children and their families to ensure children are cared for with love and understanding,” said Senator Manchin.