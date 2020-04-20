Senators Manchin and Captio announce $12M+ in funding for West Virginia Health Centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced more than $12 million in funding for health centers in West Virginia on Monday.
According to a release from Senator Manchin’s Office, both senators announced a total $12,824,107 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administrations (HRSA) for health centers across the state.
The release stated that these six health centers will be receiving the following amounts of funding:
- Bluestone Health Association- $1,801,784
- Clay-Battelle Health Services Association – $946,540
- Preston-Taylor Community Health Center – $1,539,143
- Valley Health Systems – $5,591,143
- Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center – $1,920,660
- E.A. Hawse Health Center – $1,024,837
Listed below are the senators’ statements on receiving this funding:
“Healthcare facilities across our state are vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially our health centers that provide West Virginians with essential health services in rural communities across our state. This funding will help West Virginia’s health centers stay afloat during these difficult times and allow them to continue serving every West Virginian that needs healthcare across the Mountain State. I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need to get through this terrible pandemic,”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
“Providing the proper resources for the health centers in our state is absolutely a priority, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our brave healthcare professionals are stepping up every day to protect their fellow West Virginians, and I am very grateful for their service. Health centers and their staff play such an important role in the well-being and health care infrastructure of our state, and I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal funds like this.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)