Senators Manchin and Captio announce $12M+ in funding for West Virginia Health Centers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced more than $12 million in funding for health centers in West Virginia on Monday.

According to a release from Senator Manchin’s Office, both senators announced a total $12,824,107 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administrations (HRSA) for health centers across the state.

The release stated that these six health centers will be receiving the following amounts of funding:

Bluestone Health Association- $1,801,784

Clay-Battelle Health Services Association – $946,540

Preston-Taylor Community Health Center – $1,539,143

Valley Health Systems – $5,591,143

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center – $1,920,660

E.A. Hawse Health Center – $1,024,837

Listed below are the senators’ statements on receiving this funding:

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“Healthcare facilities across our state are vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially our health centers that provide West Virginians with essential health services in rural communities across our state. This funding will help West Virginia’s health centers stay afloat during these difficult times and allow them to continue serving every West Virginian that needs healthcare across the Mountain State. I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need to get through this terrible pandemic,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)