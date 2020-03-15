Snowshoe Resort to close amid coronavirus concerns

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – The parent company of Snowshoe Resort is closing the Pocahontas County resort Sunday morning to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Alterra Mountain Company CEO Rusty Gregory announced the closure in a press release earlier today, saying the decision was made “in what I believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local communities.”

The release continued to say “all lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice.”

Each resort will work to refund guests who have reservations.

The resort will be closed until further notice.