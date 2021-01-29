Spirit Halloween makes $89,000 donation to WVU Medicine Children’s Child Life Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Spirit Halloween recently donated to WVU Medicine’s Children’s Child Life Program for more than $89,000. The donation came from Spirit Halloween’s customers last fall.

Spirit Halloween and WVU Medicine have a long history togther.

Spirit Halloween and the hospital have a long history of partnership that stretches before the pandemic. The store would come to the hospital to host events throughout the year. Even during the pandemic, Spirit came this Halloween for a “reverse trick-or-treat” event at the hospital.

The donation will go to benefit WVU Medicine’s new epilepsy monitoring unit playroom. Certified Child Life Specialist Supervisor Megan Mezzanotte said that the hospital knew exactly how the donation would benefit the children.

“We are hoping to create a very low-stem environment, making it a very comforting place for children to go,” Mezzanotte explained.

This week’s donation marked another installment of the Spirit of Children Program, which Spirit Halloween runs to help make hospitals less scary for children. The program has raised nearly $600,000 to date.

“Spirit of Children is the heart of Spirit Halloween,” said Dan Hofecker, Spirit Halloween’s zone regional manager for Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, in a release Wednesday. “Putting a smile on the face of a child who is undergoing testing, treatment, or the healing process is pure magic.”

Mezzanotte said WVU Medicine has a clear vision of how donations will go towards making the hospital as pleasant of an environment for children as possible. She was thankful for all the work Spirit had done throughout the years.