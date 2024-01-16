CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Flu, COVID and RSV season is upon us, and West Virginia hospitals are feeling its weight. St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon announced that it needed to close its walk-in clinic and convert it into additional emergency department rooms to treat sick patients.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health Respiratory Dashboard, in January so far, there has been a steep increase in influenza and RSV cases.

Chris Goode, a doctor with WVU Medicine said in an interview with 12 News that while the WVU Medicine system has been able to handle the respiratory season, this season patients are sicker, meaning the need to be treated longer which puts strain on the medical system.

Health officials are asking people to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, cover their mouth and nose when they cough and use social distancing when possible. If you do get sick, they say to stay home if possible, and if you need medical attention, consider seeing your primary care provider instead of going to the hospital.

Even though respiratory illness season is already in full swing, Goode also said that it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

“I think if people utilize the flu vaccine, the RSV vaccine and when appropriate, the COVID vaccine, our opportunity to blunt our respiratory season is really, really good,” he said.

Just last year the CDC put forward its recommendation for Abrysvo, a vaccine for pregnant women to protect their babies from RSV, since they are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

You can find vaccination clinics near you at www.vaccines.gov