BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood.

The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed count’. Officials said these facilities will continue to operate under the Stonerise brand.

CommuniCare commits to “exceptional patient-centered care” since 1984, and has successfully grown to become one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers for chronic and complex conditions. CommuniCare has offered specialized solutions within’ its facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Indiana and Missouri. Its goal is to develop caring communities where employees and families join together to overcome their daily challenges and live a life of fulfillment.

Stonerise Healthcare was founded in 2009 when they started offering innovative healthcare solutions to get patients throughout West Virginia and beyond back to health. This network of transitional support is made up of over 3,000 team members. They provide essential and broad range of care services to patients in West Virginia and southeast Ohio, which included transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health care and hospice.

Stonerise is known for its vast network of support services, including transitional and skilled nursing care; therapy; home health care and hospice. This will only help further CommuniCare’s mission.



Jessica Hudson, a longtime executive officer of Stonerise will now serve as the Division Vice President over the CommuniCare healthcare centers in West Virginia.