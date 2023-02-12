CLEVELAND, Ohio – Super bowl fans are excited for Sunday’s game, but they may want to hold back on some of that excitement.

“The Super Bowl is basically our biggest unofficial holiday. We overeat, we over-drink, it’s a very stressful moment and you put that all together, especially for people that are already at increased risk for having heart attacks, those who have high blood pressure, those with high cholesterol, diabetes, if you smoke, if you drink too much, you’re overweight. All of that can come together and form a perfect storm and increase your risk for a heart attack,” said Nicholas Ruthmann, MD, cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Luckily, there are precautions that one can take.

Dr. Ruthman recommends taking breaks at the same time as the players. It is also important to limit one’s alcohol intake, while making sure to drink plenty of water. As for Super Bowl spreads, try going for the fruits and vegetables.

“If you do feel symptoms of a potential heart attack, and those can range from having chest pain, acute shortness of breath, even feeling unwell, some people just feel nauseous, they have fatigue, make sure you seek care,” Dr. Ruthman said. “That is the biggest thing I can offer is to call 911. If you have an aspirin, chew it in your route and to seek attention.”

Lastly, always remember to take your regular medications and to monitor your general health, especially if you have high blood pressure or diabetes.