MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you live in Preston, Marion, Taylor, and Monongalia counties, Valley HealthCare System in Morgantown wants to know how you feel about the quality and availability of local mental health and substance use services.

That’s why Valley HealthCare has launched a survey, and it’s hoping to hear from as many residents as possible.

According to a press release from the business, all information shared during the survey will be kept anonymous and will be ultimately used to “make important changes and better meet the needs of our communities.”

In addition to recipients’ interest in mental health and substance use treatment at Valley HealthCare System, the company wants to know what can be done to improve the quality and availability of its services.

The survey is 15 questions long and only takes a few minutes to complete. It can be filled out here.