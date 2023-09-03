FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and to honor those who struggle and have struggled with it, a local ovarian cancer survivor is helping to spread awareness through her own community.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, Kelli Bledsoe went to downtown Fairmont to put up teal-colored balloons. Teal is the color used to represent ovarian cancer, and each balloon has Bledsoe’s contact information, along with a positive message written on a card.

Bledsoe said that through the balloons and notes, she is hoping to help inform and educate people about the importance of getting tested specifically for ovarian cancer.

Bledsoe is approaching her fifth year as an ovarian cancer survivor but has been actively spreading awareness well before she was diagnosed. Back in 2007, she lost her own mother to the deadly cancer, which is when she began her efforts to inform the community.

“I have been an advocate for ovarian cancer awareness since 2007. I had no idea that I would have to use that to fight for my life for this same cancer,” Bledsoe said. She later found out that she had a mutation in her BRCA1 gene, making her likely to fall victim to both ovarian and breast cancer.

“You have to be aware of what’s going on with your body and genetic testing, I think everybody should do genetic testing,” Bledsoe added. She said that there’s a misconception among many women that if you receive an annual pap smear, you’re in the clear.

However, pap smears do not reach your ovaries, and you must specifically ask your doctor to test you for ovarian cancer. “You have to ask,” Bledsoe emphasized. Some of the methods that doctors can use to detect ovarian cancer include MRIs, ultrasounds, and CA-125 blood tests.

Bledsoe said it can be difficult for women to detect signs of ovarian cancer, comparing the symptoms to “the same symptoms of being a woman,” such as bloating, cramping, constipation, or having to urinate frequently. “It’s almost the same symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, and women just blow it off,” she said.

“The month means ‘thank you, God,'” Bledsoe said regarding the importance of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month to her. “I’m a witness, and it means I miss my mom,” she added.

Bledsoe promised her mother on the day of her passing that she would fight for her until there was no breath left in Bledsoe’s body, which is why she’s determined to keep fighting to spread awareness.

She also wanted to honor her friend, Kim, who was a former ovarian cancer fighter before passing away. While putting up balloons around Fairmont, Bledsoe wore a shirt reading “Killing It With Kim.”

Bledsoe encouraged anyone suffering from ovarian cancer or who has a loved one suffering from it to take a balloon from downtown Fairmont and reach out to her at any time for support. She is available day or night to help a fellow community member in need.