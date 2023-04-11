MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the National Drug Helpline, nearly 15 million Americans suffer from alcohol addiction. April marks alcohol awareness month, where officials are trying to raise awareness regarding the dangers of misuse and help those who are struggling find support and treatment.

“At HELP4WV, we want to make sure that people understand that you can get addicted to alcohol just like you can addicted to any other drug,” First Choice Director of Marketing and Communications, Sheila Moran said. “In fact, we get a significant amount of calls from people who are trying to stop drinking alcohol and need treatment for that.”

HELP4WV, West Virginia’s addiction helpline, reported that the only drugs that callers primarily used more than alcohol were meth and heroin.

Signs of Alcohol Abuse Disorder:

Drinking alone or in secret.

Drinking in the morning or at inappropriate times.

drinking to cope with stress, anxiety, or depression.

Drinking to the point of blacking out or passing out.

Increasing tolerance to alcohol.

Neglecting responsibilities and obligations.

Continuing to drink despite negative consequences such as problems at work, in relationships, or with the law.

Engaging in risky behaviors while under the influence of alcohol, such as driving or unsafe sex.

Having physical symptoms of alcohol abuse, such as shaking, sweating, or withdrawal symptoms when not drinking.

Developing health problems related to alcohol abuse, such as liver disease or high blood pressure.

“Depending where someone is with their Alcohol Abuse Disorder, we have a lot of different treatment options there are some people who need to go to withdraw what some people call detox,” Moran said. “There are some people who need to go to support groups or need to speak with a counselor, we have all kinds of options available for people who call us with that issue.”

HELP4WV sets up addicts or their loved ones with a professional to find the right treatment option.

“We know that loved ones of people who are addicted to alcohol suffer as well,” Moran said. “In fact it can really impact the family for generations so it’s important that people get treatment for themselves.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with Alcohol Abuse Disorder, free and confidential support is available by calling or texting 1-844-HELP-4WV or chatting online at HELP4WV.com. They also have a database full of different resources to use for help.

“We can usual get people help the same day they call,” Moran said.