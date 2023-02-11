CLEVELAND, Ohio – Snacks are a staple of the Super Bowl, but a lot of the snacks we associate with the sporting event can be unhealthy. So what are our options?

“When we make our own foods, we are able to control the portion sizes, we’re controlling those ingredients. You know how much salt you’re putting in, you know how much fat, how much sugar,” said Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic.

Homemade salsa is one way to go. Just throw together some tomato, onion, cilantro and salt and you can forget about the store-bought jars. Another alternative dipping choice is hummus, perfect for vegetables.

To give a healthy kick to some guacamole, put some pineapple and fresh mango, which are also good for fruit kabobs, into the mix.

But, how does one make chicken wings healthier? Czerwony recommended baking them or grilling tenders, which can then be used with homemade sauces. Those looking for a complete chicken wing overhaul can get a hold of an air fryer and some veggies.

“Cauliflower is taking over the universe, and there’s actually cauliflower buffalo wings. So instead of having the actual buffalo wings itself, people are cutting up pieces of cauliflower florets and using the buffalo dip sauce,” Czerwony said.

There are also mushroom sliders, thin crust veggie pizzas, lettuce wraps, shrimp, etc. to choose from when deciding on what to snack on for the Super Bowl.

However, regardless of the snack, it is important to practice moderation and to avoid snacking mindlessly.