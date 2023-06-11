CLEVELAND, Ohio (WBOY) — What kid doesn’t love cookies and chips? But before handing that snack bag over, parents may want to consider what other options they have for feeding their kids over summer break.

“I really encourage parents to have set meal and snack times throughout the day. Snacks are important and kids can totally have snacks, but it needs to be spaced out every few hours, so their bellies have time to digest, and they have time to get hungry before the next meal,” Jennifer Hyland, RD, pediatric registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said.

Cookies and chips are not that filling, so a preferable snack food would be something nutritionally dense, high in protein and fiber, such as an apple with peanut butter, smoothies, homemade popsicles, cheese and crackers, popcorn with peanuts and whole grain cereal with milk.

Junk food is fine sometimes, but like most things, moderation is key.

“All within reason. If everyone is going out and getting ice cream, have your kid go out and get ice cream. But if it’s just a regular day and we’re hanging at home and doing our regular activities, we need to have a more nutrient power-packed snack,” Hyland said.

As a bonus, healthy habits now are easier to turn into healthy habits later in life.