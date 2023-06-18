CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Millions of people are in critical need of some form of organ or tissue transplant, but most of the time there is simply not enough available. Organ and tissue donations are highly sought after, but what exactly is the difference between the two?

To put it simply, organ donations involve a surgery where the organ of one person is put into the body of another person. Meanwhile, tissue donations involve transferring tissue. So what distinguishes something as an organ or a tissue?

Organs are made up of tissue, so when distinguishing between the two, it is the difference between removing a heart or just a heart valve. As such, tissue donations are usually less invasive and are more likely to regrow, if the donor is alive.

According to the American Kidney Fund, organ donations can include:

Kidneys

Heart

Lung

Liver

Pancreas

Intestines

Tissue donations include:

Corneas

Skin

Tendons

Arteries and veins

Heart valves

Bones

For those looking to give a live donation, you have a few options. Regarding organs, you can donate a kidney, part of your lung, pancreas or intestines, though none of these can grow back, unlike donating a part of your liver, which can mostly grow back.

As for tissue, you can donate skin, bone and bone marrow, blood and plasma or even healthy umbilical cord cells. Blood and marrow can even be donated more than once.

You can learn more about what organs and tissues can be donated by visiting the Health Resources and Services Administration website or the Donate Life America website.