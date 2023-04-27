CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — April is National Donate Life Month, which encourages people to register as organ donors in order to potentially save someone else’s life. One local man was saved by a potentially lethal lung disease and was able to live for 11 more years because of it.

On 12 News’ lifestyle program, 304 Today, Host Lauren Winans sat down with Melissa Lowther, a nurse manager at United Hospital Center and daughter to Dr. Joseph Blankenship. Blankenship, a Fairmont native and Fairmont State University professor, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2003. He and his family quickly realized that the only way to save his life was with a lung transplant, but that came with a long wait with how long the queue was.

So he kept working. Blankenship continued to teach at Fairmont State and continued to fight for nearly 8 years as his condition progressively got worse and worse. Finally, in July 2011, he and his family received some long-awaited good news. “We got a phone call telling us that they had a lung; that we could come to Cleveland Clinic. My father had been there for the last several weeks. We were within weeks of losing him,” Lowther said.

Lowther said that after receiving the news, she and her family rushed to Cleveland Clinic to be present for her father’s operation. It took the surgeons some time, but on July 5, 2011, at around 10 p.m., Blankenship received a new left lung and what the surgeon described as his “second chance.”

Blankenship went on to live 11 more years in Fairmont with his family and passed away on December 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Lowther said that national statistics have shown that more than 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently on the transplant waiting list and 500 of which are in West Virginia. “One donation. One donation can save eight lives,” Lowther said.

Those who wish to be registered as organ and tissue donors can do so by joining the National Donate Life Registry at registerme.org.