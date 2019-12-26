Top tips to avoid holiday weight gain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If your pants are a bit tight you are not alone.

Studies confirm people gain an average of 1 lb over the holidays. While that may not sound like much, the problem is that most of us don’t lose it. That means year after year the holiday weight gain keeps on accumulating.

A recent study by Healthline reveals 26 percent of Americans plan to cope with holiday stress by overeating.

Below are some tips from Tim Newman, Medical News Today senior news editor, to avoid making the most wonderful time of the year the most fattening.

Avoid the temptation to overindulge:

Eat before you drink and avoid salty snacks as they make you thirsty.

Refrain from starting to drink early in the day.

Stay hydrated.

Add more mixer to your glass so that your drink lasts longer.

Do not remain seated:

Make time for an activity beyond sitting on the sofa and sitting at the dining table.

Take a quick walk in the park.

Do jumping jacks – anything to get moving!

Eat something healthful:

Replace calorific snacks with fruit.

Eat a large, healthful breakfast – you’ll be less likely to indulge in unhealthy snacks.

Mind your mental well-being: