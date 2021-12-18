Toy safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center

Keep an eye out when cleaning out the toy box – some of those toys could have value later. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Though gift-giving is a tradition during the holiday season, there are potential hazards when it comes to certain toys that most people may not be aware of.

As such, the West Virginia Poison Center has offered these tips regarding toy safety:

Vintage toys

Vintage toys may contain lead. Keep older toys up and away from children.

Button batteries

Disc, button, or coin batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury if swallowed. Make sure all items that children play with have secured battery compartments, such as a battery area that requires a screwdriver to open. Keep all products containing accessible batteries up and away from children and pets.

Small magnets

Some toys and novelty items contain small, powerful magnets that can cause serious injury if swallowed. Do not purchase toys with small, strong magnets for young children.

Toy ingredients

If children are playing with toys such as chemistry kits or art supplies, be sure to know where to find the ingredient list in case a poisoning occurs. It is also important to follow all directions on toys that involve mixing items.

Toy recalls

Even with safety measures in place, some toys are recalled. Before purchasing toys, check to see if they are on a recall list.

Save the West Virginia Poison Center number—1-800-222-1222

Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, even during the holidays, if a potential poisoning occurs. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.