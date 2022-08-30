CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – United Way will be kicking off their 2023 campaign with a Honk and Wave event.

On Sept. 9, from 7:45-8:45 a.m., United Way United Way staff, board members, employee coordinators and advocates will be posted outside the Sabraton MVB Bank, the Westover Bridge at Wings Ole, the Encompass Health on the corner of Chestnut Ridge, Van Voorhis roads and possibly downtown Kingwood to hold signs and ask cars to honk in support.

The goal for this year’s campaign, Change the Game, is $1,300,000. There will also be Pacesetter total that will report the amount raised so far on Sept. 9.