University Health Associates opening West Fairmont clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – University Health Associates will open a clinic on April 5 in the former Larry Myers Subaru on Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

According to a press release, the providers who will see patients at the West Fairmont clinic include:

“As a Marion County native, I’m proud to be a part of an effort to streamline the delivery of healthcare for the residents of the Fairmont area,” Michael Edmond, M.D., chief executive of UHA, said. “By combining these two West Fairmont practices into one convenient location, we’re providing a one-stop shop for the residents in that part of the county.”

To schedule an appointment with any of these services, call 855-WVU-CARE.