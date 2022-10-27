MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – With Halloween quickly approaching, kids are excited to receive candy through trick-or-treating. One U.S. Senator is urging people to keep an eye out for one thing in their goodie bag that might not be candy.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) is trying to educate people on ‘rainbow fentanyl‘ and its dangers.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R)

“Rainbow fentanyl comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk,” she said. “According to the DEA, these pills are a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults. Even just handling these pills or powders disguised as candy can kill a person.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration supports that it is a deadly drug. Capito says that it doesn’t take much of the drug to be lethal.

“All it takes is one pill, or enough powder to fit on the tip of a pencil, to poison and kill someone,” she said. “(Fentanyl) is the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen.”

She has a few tips to give out to watch out and avoid mistaking Skittles or another candy for the deadly drug.

Capito’s Tips: