CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Back-to-school season is almost here, so for those starting or returning to school in West Virginia, that also means making sure immunizations are up to date.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reminding parents and families that the following vaccinations are required for all West Virginia students, including those attending private and religious schools, according to West Virginia Code.

Those entering any grade of school K-12 must show proof of immunization against:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Varicella

Hepatitis B

If students are already up-to-date on their shots, they will have already received the above vaccines. Students entering grades 7 and 12 must show updated proof of immunization against:

Diphtheria

Pertussis

Tetanus

Meningococcal disease

Before school starts, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Matthew Christiansen recommends that families double-check with their primary healthcare provider to make sure their student is good to go for the first day of school.

Students can get medical exemptions to avoid or delay getting certain vaccines, but West Virginia does not allow any non-medical exemptions, according to the DHHR.

The DHHR also recommends that students be immunized against the flu and COVID-19, but those vaccines are not required.