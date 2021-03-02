WBOY partners with WVU Medicine Children’s for Mediathon Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s, the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, has partnered with Nexstar Media Group to host a Mediathon on Wednesday, March 3, to raise funds that will help patients and families in need of life-changing care.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to tell our story using our Nexstar partnership. Through video, viewers will have the chance to meet our dedicated providers and hear stories of our miracle patients,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO, of the WVU Health System and WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “We think this will be a powerful tool to not only raise awareness for the new hospital but to raise crucial gifts for our $60 million capital campaign.”

The Mediathon, presented by Toothman Ford, will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include live TV broadcasts and Facebook Live streaming. Viewers will get to meet some of the hospital’s dedicated providers and hear inspiring stories of miracle patients. It will also include matches and challenge hours that will unlock additional funding from Toothman Ford for the hospital.

Participating Nexstar stations include WBOY in Clarksburg; WDVM in Hagerstown, Maryland; WOWK in Charleston/Huntington; WTRF in Wheeling/Steubenville, Ohio; and WVNS in Bluefield/Beckley. Those interested in donating to WVU Medicine Children’s during the Mediathon can call 1-833-279-8505, text WVUKIDS to 51555, or visit OneDayforKids.com.

“It is both an honor and a privilege for the Nexstar Media Group to continue the partnership with WVU Medicine Children’s and once again host this year’s Mediathon,” Jim Dodrill, general manager at WBOY-TV, said. “We look forward to taking this event to new heights and making miracles happen for kids across the great state of West Virginia.”

The WVU Day of Giving begins at midnight on March 3 and will run until 11:59 p.m. to allow for donations to be made for a 24-hour period. The WVU Foundation, the non-profit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University, is leading the online fundraising effort as an easy way for University supporters to contribute to its initiatives, including WVU Medicine Children’s.