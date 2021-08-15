West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association expresses enthusiasm for drugs currently in development

Have more breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association shared increasing interest in upcoming drugs after their international conference.

One drug at the conference, Aducanumab (Aduhelm), is designed for mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s, garnering new interest for other treatments in development. The drug demonstrates that removing amyloid from the brain may delay the decline of those with Alzheimer’s. The amyloid protein is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s due to it clumping into brain plaques.

According to the report, this year there are 126 unique therapies in 152 clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease.

Doctor Maria C. Carrillo, the Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer said, “We’re seeing at AAIC (Alzheimer’s Association’s International Conference) this year dozens of novel treatment approaches that are gaining momentum in clinical trials. Alzheimer’s is a complex brain disease, and very likely will need multiple treatment strategies that address the disease in several different ways along the length of its course. These treatments, once discovered and approved, may then be combined into powerful combination therapies.”

Other potential treatments from Eisai/Biogen and Eli Lilly are on the way as well.

“As the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support, the Alzheimer’s Association believes we’re living in a new era of advancement,” Carrillo said.