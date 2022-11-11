CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Friday announced that the state’s first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season was confirmed.

To protect the privacy of the child’s family, the DHHR said no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender.

“While most individuals recover from the flu, it can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults, especially those with existing health conditions and compromised immunity,” State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health Dr. Ayne Amjad said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to this family.”

The DHHR said those who are susceptible to flu complications include children younger than five, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions like diabetes or asthma.

There have been five influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported nationwide during this flu season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three of which were reported this week.

The DHHR is encouraging people to stay home when they are sick until they are fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours, cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then promptly discard it and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

Anyone who believes they may have the flu is encouraged by the DHHR to contact their doctor.

Those who wish to find a place to receive a flu vaccine can click here to do so.