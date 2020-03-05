West Virginia Coronavirus Round Table: 1 flu case in state to be sent for possible coronavirus testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A case of influenza in West Virginia is set to be sent out to the CDC today to be tested for the possibility of coronavirus, according to Secretary Bill Crouch of the West Virginia DHHR.

Crouch says West Virginia is still a low-risk state and these measures are precautionary. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a roundtable meeting with members of his administration and medical experts from across West Virginia this afternoon at the State Capitol to provide updates from the State, answer questions, and to make certain the State is continuing to proactively prepare for the potential community spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t have a case here in West Virginia, but we got to be ready, we got to be ready…we’ve tried to bring together anybody and everybody that absolutely has knowledge that can make sure that Bill Crouch and all of us have already been working on for months and put in place that we are absolutely certain we are ready god forbid if we do have a situation here in West Virginia,” said Governor Jim Justice.

Crouch says he expects testing kits to soon be available for states to test on their own. The CDC says they hope to begin shipping the first of more than a million test kits to the states before the end of the week.