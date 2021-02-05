West Virginia DHHR releases new WIC dietary guidelines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced the new WIC dietary guidelines for 2020 through 2025.

The guidelines, which are released every five years, including avoiding anything high in sugar and saturated fat and getting plenty of fruits, vegetables, and protein, and advise people to follow a healthy eating plan at any age. This is also the first time the guidelines have included plans for pregnant and breastfeeding women and young children.

“The dietary guidelines are used for federal programs like SNAP, school lunch programs; they’re used to design and change the food labels, and then they’re used by us. And so that means we can better serve our participants,” said registered dietician Angel Cunningham.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia WIC program offers virtual education on nutrition and breastfeeding for those who cannot attend courses in person.

