West Virginia grants awarded to student mental health programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — $60,000 in grants will be going toward the improving student mental health at colleges and universities thanks to West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System.

The Campus Mental Health Grants will be used to support a variety of projects including a “virtual peer support app, suicide prevention and crisis intervention training for faculty and students, increased availability of mental health and wellness presentations for students, and the creation of wellness and meditation spaces on campuses.”

“We know that student wellness is a core component of student achievement,” Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, said. “Through these grants and this training, we hope to better support our campuses and their students in treating mental health care as fundamental to personal and academic success.”

The institutions receiving the grants for their projects, ranging from $4,000 to $5,000:

Concord University – CU Go On

– CU Go On Eastern Community and Technical College – Human Wellbeing

– Human Wellbeing Fairmont State University – The Falcon Mental Health Awareness Program

– The Falcon Mental Health Awareness Program Glenville State College – Glenville State College Counseling Center 2021-2022 Initiative

– Glenville State College Counseling Center 2021-2022 Initiative New River Community and Technical College – Motivational Interviewing Training and QPR Gatekeeper Trainer Certification

– Motivational Interviewing Training and QPR Gatekeeper Trainer Certification West Virginia Northern Community College – Stress & Mental Health Awareness via WellConnect

– Stress & Mental Health Awareness via WellConnect Pierpont Community & Technical College – Campus-Wide Mental Health Initiative

– Campus-Wide Mental Health Initiative Shepherd University – Material Support for Campus Mental Health

– Material Support for Campus Mental Health West Virginia State University Research and Development Corp . – Behavior Intervention Team Development and Training

. – Behavior Intervention Team Development and Training West Virginia University School of Social Work – Mental Health First Aid Training Project

– Mental Health First Aid Training Project West Virginia University/Potomac State College – Catamount Creative Expressions Initiative

– Catamount Creative Expressions Initiative West Virginia University – Institute of Technology – WVU Tech University Hall Affinity Space

There will be a free Mental Health Summit on Nov. 2. Those interested can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-summit-for-health-sciences-and-human-services-students-tickets-164995440805.