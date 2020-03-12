West Virginia Hospital Association addresses hospital readiness amid coronavirus outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hospital Association has released a statement on hospital readiness in the state as it relates to coronavirus.

In the statement, WVHA President and CEO Joe Letnaunchyn said hospitals and health systems are working with state and federal agencies to train employees for the possibility of coronavirus cases in West Virginia.

According to the release, each hospital has an established primary and secondary hospital emergency preparedness coordinator who receive frequent updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Hospital Association and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Bureau for Public Health.

West Virginia hospital team members have been involved in local coordination meetings with county public health departments to plan for healthcare and community response, according to Letnaunchyn.

Joe Letnaunchyn

“Collaboration and communication within West Virginia’s healthcare community is vital to our state’s on-going readiness efforts. The WVHA is continually providing updated guidance to hospitals from state and national agencies. Our commitment is to the health and wellness of our patients, staff and communities, and we will continue to work together to ensure we are as prepared as possible to provide care should cases of COVID-19 develop in West Virginia.” West Virginia Hospital Association Statement

Hospitals recommend that the public follow the same precautions recommended to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.