West Virginia Poison Center warns against online dares and challenges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Poison Center has sent out a press release warning about the dangers of online dares and challenges to teens.

With the rising popularity of dares thanks to the Internet and social media, teens have to be extra cautious as some dares are much more potentially harmful than others.

The Cinnamon Challenge can seem fine at first glance, its edible and a legal substance, but it is not the substance that is dangerous per say. The dose makes the poison. In other words, too much of anything can be dangerous.

“Any dare involving medications or chemicals, or that alters how a person thinks or behaves could cause harm,” the release stated.

People are encouraged to talk to loved ones about the dangers of some dares and that it is ok to say no.

If a poisoning does occur, call the West Virginia Poison Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. The West Virginia Poison Center is free and confidential.