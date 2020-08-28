West Virginia receiving more than $43 million for opioid crisis

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., has announced West Virginia will receive $43,756,934 through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration first-year funds of its two-year State Opioid Response and Tribal Opioid Response grant program.

According to a press release, Manchin fought for $3.8 billion in dedicated funding to combat the opioid epidemic in the FY20 spending bill, including 15% set-aside for states with the highest mortality rates, like West Virginia.

“With the highest overdose rate in the country, every single West Virginian has been impacted by the opioid epidemic. That’s why I fought to ensure this funding was distributed based on the overdose rate, not the population rate. We have made great strides in fighting this epidemic but like every other aspect of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our ability to combat the opioid epidemic. This $43 million will support community-level resources for West Virginians in need of prevention, treatment and recovery support services.” Sen. Manchin

The State Opioid Response Grants provide critical funding to states to ensure that they have the resources necessary to address the opioid epidemic from every angle: education and prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, the release explains. Since 2018, this funding has included 15% set aside for the states with the highest overdose death rates. This round of State Opioid Response grants has been expanded to address stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. In 2019, there were 70,980 reported deaths from overdoses, passing the high of 70,699 deaths in 2017, with West Virginia having the highest rates of death due to drug overdose, according to the release.